Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,695 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $67,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,640,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Shares of ODFL traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.78. 438,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,981. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $292.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

