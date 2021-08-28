Omni Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Omni has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00007747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00355219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,257 coins and its circulating supply is 562,941 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.