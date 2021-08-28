Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the July 29th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.9 days.

ONEXF opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31. Onex has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 73.67% and a return on equity of 23.52%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.3289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

