Onex (TSE:ONEX) Shares Up 0.2%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$89.40 and last traded at C$88.93. 120,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 134,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 price target on Onex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$90.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

