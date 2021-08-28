Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Onto Innovation worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $6,533,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $2,760,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,110,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of ONTO opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.07.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

