Ontology Gas Market Cap Tops $328.29 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $328.29 million and $60.50 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00752941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00161485 BTC.

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,872,300 coins. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

