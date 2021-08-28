Ontology (ONT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $130.78 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $955.55 million and approximately $130.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00095353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00290155 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00049087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010465 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

