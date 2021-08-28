Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $601,597.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00748494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00098872 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

