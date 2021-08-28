Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.35.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

