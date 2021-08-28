Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $87,579.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

