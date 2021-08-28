OpenDAO Price Hits $1.94 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00752941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00161485 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.