Opium (OPIUM) Price Hits $2.50

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Opium has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and $104.28 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opium has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00005117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00136318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00150286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.70 or 1.00367430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.33 or 0.01001386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.17 or 0.06666953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.