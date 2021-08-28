Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $352.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.79. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $364.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

