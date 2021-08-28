Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $118.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Several analysts have commented on RGA shares. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

