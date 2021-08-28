Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,302 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

NYSE CL opened at $77.44 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

