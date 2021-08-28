Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $432.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.25 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

