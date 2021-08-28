Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,899 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ENS stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.