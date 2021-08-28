Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 131.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,561,000 after acquiring an additional 839,167 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,708 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.