Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

NYSE EXR opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

