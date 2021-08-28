Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 178.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $702.55 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.79 and a 52 week high of $704.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

