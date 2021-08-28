Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,548 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CS. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.66 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.