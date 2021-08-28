Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of ABG opened at $190.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $216.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

