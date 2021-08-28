Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $2,314,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $10,363,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $601,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.25 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

