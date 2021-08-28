Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.