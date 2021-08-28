Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,556 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 196.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,984.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,317 shares of company stock worth $27,686,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $42.24 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $113.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

