Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 103,264 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,650,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 363,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 87,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLK opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

