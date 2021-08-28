Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $4,378,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lyft by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 636,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,483,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 772.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after acquiring an additional 697,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LYFT. Barclays boosted their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

LYFT stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.31.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

