Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,149 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Financial Group by 126.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $943,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,524. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group stock opened at $136.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

