Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,742 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $242.81 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.81 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.