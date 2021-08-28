Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 86,194 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,194 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,400. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

