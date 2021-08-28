Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 70,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

