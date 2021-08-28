Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 28,100 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Yext worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,519,000 after purchasing an additional 244,090 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $13.14 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,219,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

