Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $57.22 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

