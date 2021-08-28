Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,042,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after buying an additional 146,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after buying an additional 139,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after buying an additional 131,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

