Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 182.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68.

