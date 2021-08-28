Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,096 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,900,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 695,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC opened at $37.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.