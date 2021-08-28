Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 447,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 87,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

