Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 165,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,230,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,693,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 937,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,492,000 after buying an additional 342,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 143,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

SYF opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.