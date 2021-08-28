Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.40. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Opsens and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

