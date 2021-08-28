Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the July 29th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Optical Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

