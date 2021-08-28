OptiToken (OPTI) One Day Volume Tops $6,741.00

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One OptiToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptiToken has a total market cap of $205,055.81 and $6,741.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OptiToken has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OptiToken alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00137932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00151471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.21 or 0.99923472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.00996545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.66 or 0.06602352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 29,897,928 coins. OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OptiToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptiToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptiToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.