Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,184 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $74,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

ORCL stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $89.35. 5,426,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34. The firm has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.