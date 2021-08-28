Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Oracle by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 962,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 71,184 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Oracle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 279,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Oracle by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Oracle by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 48,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. 5,426,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.34. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

