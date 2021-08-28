Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Tops $0.28

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $896,681.48 and $18.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.78 or 1.00083295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.90 or 0.00490057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00358094 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.19 or 0.00853730 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00066630 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.