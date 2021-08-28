Orbs Hits Market Cap of $233.25 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $233.25 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

