O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Trimmed by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 6.7% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Simmons Bank owned about 0.24% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $93,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $8.37 on Friday, reaching $591.91. 378,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,658. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $592.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.