Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Orica stock remained flat at $$9.42 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. Orica has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Get Orica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCLDY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. raised Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.