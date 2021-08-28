Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Down 42.1% in August

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Shares of Origin Energy stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33.
Origin Energy Company Profile
