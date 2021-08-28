Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Down 42.1% in August

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of Origin Energy stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

