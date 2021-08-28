Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $27,178.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026472 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00077760 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.