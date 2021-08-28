Orion Protocol (ORN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.21 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.22 or 0.00016889 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $247.51 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

ORN is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,095,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

